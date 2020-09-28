CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with first-degree murder connection with the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter on Chicago’s West Side.

Simone Austin, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in the girl’s death, police said. Detectives said Austin is the girl’s mother. She is due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.

The 5-year-old has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Serenity Arrington.

Neighbors said they saw Serenity just the other day, and now they can’t believe she is gone. They described her as happy and friendly.

A 27-year-old woman is in custody at Area 4 this morning suspected of stabbing a 5-year-old girl to death in Chicago’s East Garfield Park. Police say the two are related but wouldn’t confirm their exact relationship. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4FE1fHPt24 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 27, 2020

Saturday morning police got a call for a person stabbed on Fulton Boulevard near Kedzie Avenue in East Garfield Park.

Serenity had multiple stab wounds. Neighbors tried to help her before paramedics got there. Paramedics arrived and rushed her to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where she died minutes later.

It is not clear what led to the stabbing, but the suspect walked up to officers and was taken into custody at the scene. Detectives earlier said they were investigating to see if Austin has a history of mental illness.

“Detectives are looking into that, so they’re touching base with that and with DCFS and everything else,” said police News Affairs Officer Jose Jara.

“It’s just sad, just out of nowhere,” said neighbor Jose Maljar. “I seen her just yesterday and today in the morning she’s gone. It’s just sad.”

Police say they received multiple calls for service to the home in East Garfield Park, but did not say why.