CHICAGO (CBS) — The passage of two cold fronts bring us rain on and off through early afternoon. It also sets us up for cooler weather this week as we head into the end of September.
After a warm weekend, Monday’s high will only be around 64°. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s.
On the other side of the cold front skies begin to clear up. We’re left with cool but mostly sunny conditions for Tuesday, with a high around 65°.
October’s arrival on Thursday brings us only the mid to upper 50s, with another chance for showers.