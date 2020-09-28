CHICAGO (CBS) — The message is clear: they want to play. So on Monday, parents and advocates of some local student athletes plan to file a lawsuit to pressure Illinois lawmakers and educators to re-open schools so fall sports can begin.

Public schools around Illinois have said no to fall sports this year, delaying them until spring as of way of reducing COVID-19 in schools, but some parents argue that decision will hurt students’ chances of getting sports scholarships.

Student athlete advocates say Illinois Is only one of a handful of states not allowing the full range of fall sports.

High school football and soccer have been moved to the spring.

Despite pleas from some parents, Gov. JB Pritzker has insisted he’s not willing to allow high school football to be played this fall, citing expert opinions that there is still too much risk of further spreading COVID-19.

Supporters of the lawsuit that will be filed today hope the pressure on the Illinois High School Association translates to game time on the field.

“Student athletes, especially those from the poorest neighborhoods, have virtually no chance to be seen in game action, and are therefore at an extreme disadvantage compared to kids from all neighboring states that are playing in the fall,” said Dave Ruggles, whose son is a junior at Wheaton Warrenville South High School. “Scholarships will simply go to players college coaches can actually see in action, and that won’t include kids in Illinois.”

“So we have less videos and content for colleges to look at,” one student athlete said.

The plan is to file that lawsuit in DuPage County on today. The parents filing it plan to seek class-action status on behalf of all high school student athletes in Illinois.

The IHSA says its aware of the planned lawsuit, but can’t comment until they have seen it.