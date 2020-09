Illinois To Receive $8 Million For Distribution Of COVID-19 VaccineIllinois is receiving more than $8 million to help prepare for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mom Warns Parents After Toddler Nearly Lost Eyesight From Playing With Squirting Bath ToysA Plainfield mom has an urgent warning for parents after her toddler was not only hospitalized but could also have permanent eye damage from a bath toy you may have in your home.

AT&T Working To Replace Dangerous, Leaning Power Pole After City Said It Would Be SecuredA power pole has tipped at a dangerous angle over a street in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side, and neighbors said they received the runaround from the city after calling to get it fixed.

Gov. Pritzker Has Vowed To Make Changes At DCFS, But Multiple Children Whose Families Were Investigated Have Still Been KilledGov. JB Pritzker has promised to make changes at the DCFS to protect children like the girl who was killed this weekend, Serenity Arrington. Still, dozens of children whose families were investigated by the DCFS have been killed in just the last year.