CHICAGO (CBS) — Hammond Police are asking for help locating 15-year-old Miracle Jones, who has been missing since Friday.
Police said Miracle is believed to be a runaway. She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, and might be staying with friends in Hammond.
Miracle is a 5-foot-4, 160-pound Black girl, with mid-length black dreads. Police said she wears them down or pulled back.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Hammond Police at 219-852-2906, or if she’s located, you should call 911 immediately.