Cubs Work Out At Wrigley Ahead Of Playoff Game 1 Against MarlinsThe Cubs worked out at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, and Jon Lester may have pitched his last game at the Friendly Confines unless the series goes three games.

Giolito Dazzles, Abreu Slugs White Sox Past A's In OpenerGiolito (1-0) yelled in delight after striking out the side in the sixth, quickly walking back to the dugout with his arms to his side.

Aleshia Ocasio On Athletes Unlimited Softball: 'I Feel An Obligation To Play & Use My Voice To Fight Social Injustice'Aleshia Ocasio discusses her experience in the inaugural season of the new professional softball league Athletes Unlimited and the importance of using her platform to create social change.

High School Students, Parents Plan Lawsuit Against IHSA To Force Return To Fall SportsStudent athlete advocates say Illinois Is only one of a handful of states not allowing the full range of fall sports.

Cubs Beat White Sox, Who Tumble Out Of Position For Home Playoff SeriesReynaldo López struggled and the Chicago White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs on Sunday.

Foles' 3 TDs Lead To Bears Win Over Atlanta FalconsNick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a victory on Sunday.