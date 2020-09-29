CLEVELAND (CBS) — President Donald Trump brought up shootings in Chicago as he attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden on the issue of law and order in the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night.
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News – a former CBS 2 reporter – asked a question about the rise in homicides in America and President Trump laying the blame on Democratic governors and mayors. Wallace noted that there have been equivalent spikes in Republican-led cities such as Tulsa and Fort Worth.
President Trump replied, “I think it’s a party issue.”
“If you look at Chicago, what’s going on in Chicago, where 53 people were shot and eight died,” President Trump said. Those figures do reflect the gun violence numbers reported by Chicago Police this past weekend.
He also mentioned New York City, where he claimed violent crime had risen “150, 200 percent.”
“It’s crazy what’s going on, and he doesn’t want to say ‘law and order,’ and he can’t, because he’ll lose his radical left supporters, and then it’s all over,” President Trump said of Biden.
Mr. Trump went on to say if Biden were elected, “the suburbs would be gone.”
Biden replied, “You wouldn’t know a suburb unless you took a wrong turn,” and, “this is not 1950.” The former vice president noted that he himself grew up in the suburbs, and in the present day, the suburbs are places where people drive kids of multiple races and ethnicities to soccer practices all together in one car.
Biden also said he is opposed to calls for defunding police departments, and said President Trump had actually accomplished such a thing himself by cutting federal budgets to law enforcement.