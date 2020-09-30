(CBS)- The Chicago Bears are undefeated through three weeks of the NFL season, but the bigger discussion around the team has centered on the play of quarterback Mitch Trubisky. After Trubisky was benched Sunday in favor of backup Nick Foles, head coach Matt Nagy named Foles the Week 4 starter on Monday.

The decision seemed to be the inevitable one considering Foles’ play in leading the Bears to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. NFL on CBS lead reporter Tracy Wolfson agrees with the move, saying she believes this is the “perfect time” to do it.

“It’s always been a question mark throughout Trubisky’s career and I think they have been very loyal to him in giving him shot after shot. Look where they are now. They’re 3-0 and were able to get three wins out of Trubisky which I don’t know they thought they would be able to do. This seems to be the right time,” said Wolfson in an interview with CBS Local’s Ryan Mayer. “The comeback that Nick Foles had. He’s a winner. He won a Super Bowl. He knows how to galvanize and run a team. And I think there have been a lot of question marks and maybe this is the right time for Trubisky to take a seat and watch and learn. I think it was only a matter of time and this seems the perfect time to do it.”

The time for Foles at the controls comes as the Bears face a matchup against his former coach during that Super Bowl run, Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts enter Sunday 2-1 off of a pair of dominant wins over the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. The Reich-Foles connection is particularly interesting to Wolfson who wants to see how Reich’s knowledge of Foles’ strengths and weaknesses allows him to game plan for the Bears QB.

But, looking ahead, the question now is whether the Bears can build off the 3-0 start in order to make a playoff run. With Foles running the offense is that possible?

“They’re certainly in the hunt right? Any team that hasn’t lost as of right now certainly has a good shot to make the playoffs. It’s hard to say right now how good they’re going to be. I think you really need to see this team with Nick Foles at the helm and how it comes together and plays out,” said Wolfson. “And the teams they’re going to face as they’ll face tougher teams throughout their schedule. So it’s tough to say that right now but I think that Matt Nagy feels that this is the perfect time to make this switch.”

The first full game glimpse of Foles running the offense comes on Sunday when the Bears welcome the Colts to Soldier Field, kick-off set for 12:00 p.m. Central Time on CBS.