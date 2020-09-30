CHICAGO (CBS) — Early voting begins in Chicago on Thursday at the city’s Loop Super Site, and in two weeks at 50 ward sites.

The Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. will be open to all Chicago voters from Thursday through Election Day: Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting sites in all 50 wards open on Oct. 14 through Election Day: Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People who choose to vote early in Chicago can use any early voting site in the city. If you’re not registered to vote, you can register in person at early voting locations if you bring two forms of ID, including one that lists your current address.

Voters who requested a ballot by mail can drop off their completed ballot in designated drop boxes at all early voting sites. Make sure to sign your ballot and sealed envelope where indicated.

“I cannot stress this enough: We encourage everyone to vote by mail, early vote, and plan your vote ahead of time. Remember, this is a long ballot,” Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez said.

As you may have guessed COVID-19, is still a top concern, so if you’re waiting in line at a voting site, you’ll need to practice social distancing. That means six feet between each person in line.

Voting booths at the Loop Super Site have been spaced apart, so the number of stations has been cut by about half to ensure safe distancing.

Whether you’re voting in person or dropping off a mail ballot, you’re encouraged to wear a mask.

“We are trying to make … voting as accessible and safe as possible for everyone. So if you received your vote-by-mail ballot, and you don’t feel comfortable putting it back in the mail, we will have the secure drop boxes at every early voting site,” Hernandez said. “We have one here at the Loop Super Site, and we’re expanding also where we will have those drop boxes, and we will relay that to the voters very shortly.”

Early voting in the Cook County suburbs begins on Oct. 7 at six locations: 69 W. Washington St., the Bridgeview Courthouse, the Markham Courthouse, the Skokie Courthouse, the Maywood Courthouse, and the Rolling Meadows Courthouse. Other suburban early voting locations, including various libraries, village halls, and community centers, begins on Oct. 19.