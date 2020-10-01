CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week, our focus is juggling the job search and managing multiple prospects all at once.
“You’ve got one company moving quickly and one moving a little bit more slowly, and one moving in between, you can try and manage your timeline,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “So maybe you like one job opportunity more than another and you’re interviewing for both of them at once. For the one you like, you’re going to do everything you can to accelerate that process.”
Alves said you can do that by providing the company immediate availability for the next interview and express that you’re really interested in the opportunity, although you are in play elsewhere.
“For that job that maybe is your second choice, don’t ever forget that you need to have multiple opportunities at any given time, so work that one just as hard and see what happens,” She said.