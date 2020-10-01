CHICAGO (CBS) — A DuPage County judge late Thursday afternoon ruled against a group of parents suing to get their kids back on the playing field.

It was a relatively quick decision with the hearing beginning around 2 p.m. and the decision made around 3:30 p.m.

Some students will need to keep waiting to play certain sports. Parents asked for a temporary restraining order against the changes set in motion by the Illinois High School Association, which moved fall sports to the spring.

The group hoped to get higher risk contact fall sports like football and soccer back on competitive playing fields soon.

It argued Illinois is one of only a handful of states not allowing the full range of fall sports and there are substantial mental health impacts for students not being able to play. It also argued those hoping to get scholarships will lose out as colleges will instead recruit from schools in other states.

The judge denied that motion.

Those filing the lawsuit claimed the Illinois High School Association broke its own rules by moving certain fall sports to the spring without a vote.

The IHSA said its rules allow the organization to do that in the event of circumstances beyond its control, adding a pandemic is pretty much the definition of that.

“It’s unfortunate,” said football player Ethan Pytlak. “We know if we get an opportunity to play we can abide by the guidelines.”

“What we really have here in this state is a bunch of cowards who are in charge of things,” said David Ruggles, who filed the lawsuit. “They’re not advocating for the kids, and they ask, ‘What difference does it make?’ They throw their hands up and they walk away.”

The hope is sports like football can be played in February or early next year.

A lawsuit filed by the parents continues.

The IHSA released the following statement from Executive Director Craig Anderson: