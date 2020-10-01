CHICAGO (CBS) — A development project that aims to provide neighborhood revitalization in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood opens in Chicago.
On Thursday, Mayor Lightfoot and other city leaders held a ribbon-cutting for a new apartment complex.
It’s located at 45th and Cottage Grove. The building houses 84 mixed-income apartments. and 18,000 square-feet of ground floor retail space. The $37 million project is part of the city’s INVEST South/West Initiative to revitalize commercial corridors on the south and west sides.
Mayor Lightfoot along with CHA CEO Tracey Scott and Ald. Sophia King (4th) opened the 4400 Grove apartment complex.
“Nearly a year ago, we launched INVEST South/West to bring together partners from the public and private sector to rejuvenate our City’s most underserved communities. Since then, these partnerships have generated an incredible number of life-changing community developments, including 4400 Grove,” said Lightfoot. “This mixed-use, mixed-income housing project is on-corridor for INVEST South/West and will be key in our ongoing efforts to revitalize our historic Bronzeville neighborhood.”
Bronzeville is one of 10 neighborhoods part of Chicago’s INVEST South/West initiative. According to the city, it’s designed to “reactivate neighborhood cores that historically served as focal points for pedestrian activity, shopping, services, transportation, public spaces and quality-of life amenities for local residents.” is Cottage Grove Avenue and adjacent blocks on 43rd and 47th streets.
“Bronzeville was once the center of life for Black Chicagoans – where we lived, shopped, dined and gathered together,” said King. “As the neighborhood continues to revitalize, 4400 Grove is another piece of the puzzle in returning the neighborhood to its former status as area business and cultural hub for residents to live, work, gather and reflect on the legacy of this history of the neighborhood.”