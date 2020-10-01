(CBS) — Chicago is in need of workers to oversee polling places on Election Day.
Election Judge pay will be $230 for each Judge who completes the online training and serves successfully on Election Day; $170 for each Judge who serves successfully on Election Day without completing the online training program.
Judges of Election are paid to manage the precinct polling place and assist voters. The job is challenging and rewarding.
Judges share these responsibilities:
(1) Arrive at 5 a.m. on Election Day to set up equipment;
(2) Open the polls on time at 6 a.m. on Election Day;
(3) Issue the correct ballots to each voter and help voters with registration and other questions, from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m.
(4) Completing all reports after the polls close.