Filed Under:Election Judges, Vote 2020

(CBS) — Chicago is in need of workers to oversee polling places on Election Day.

Election Judge pay will be $230 for each Judge who completes the online training and serves successfully on Election Day; $170 for each Judge who serves successfully on Election Day without completing the online training program.

What is a Judge of Election?

Judges of Election are paid to manage the precinct polling place and assist voters. The job is challenging and  rewarding.
Judges share these responsibilities:
(1) Arrive at 5 a.m. on Election Day to set up equipment;
(2) Open the polls on time at 6 a.m. on Election Day;
(3) Issue the correct ballots to each voter and help voters with registration and other questions, from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m.
(4) Completing all reports after the polls close.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY AND FOR MORE INFORMATION.