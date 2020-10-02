CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday night all eyes were on Walter Reed Medical Center where Marine One brought President Donald Trump Friday evening. The president walked off the chopper waving minutes after recording a statement at the White House.

In that Statement Mr. Trump said, “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure things work out. The first lady is doing very well.

Yet questions are looming as to just how well Mr. Trump is doing.

“We’re operating with very little information and data about President Trump’s health,” said Dr. Sadiya Khan, an assistant professor of medicine at the Northwestern University School of Medicine.

She said the fact the president left the White House walking is promising and great to see, but it doesn’t add much context to his health status.

“What’s his blood pressure doing? What’s his oxygen level? What are the results of any tests that he has had done to be able to make that type of decision in terms whether or not it was indicated for him to go to the hospital?” she said.

The president’s hospital stay comes hours after his staff said he was showing mild symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Catching the virus at 74 makes the president a high risk patient, but many are surprised Mr. Trump took a dose of a trial drug called Regeneron, an antibody not FDA approved.

“Because we don’t have that evidence and data yet, I think it’s something we should cautiously think about before giving to anybody, even the president,” said Khan.

It is the most serious known medical threat to a sitting president in decades. it is a virus that has left more than 200,000 Americans dead from complications, and as Mr. Trump is monitored closely at Walter Reed, the difficult task of contact tracing gets underway with everyone the president, first lady and his staff came in contact with recently.

This week the president cam in touch with many people, including those at the debate and a fundraiser he attended Thursday. All of those people must start quarantining and get tested if not.