CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people attended a rally at Union Park on the Near West Side Saturday, calling for more financial support for the unemployed.
“Every day, landlords across Chicago are illegally evicting working-class, Black, Brown, and queer tenants out of their apartments and out of their communities into an eviction,” an activist said.
The group also wants elected officials to support legislation to preventing tenants from being evicted during the pandemic.
More than 1 million Illinois residents are out of work since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.