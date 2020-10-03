CHICAGO (CBS) — Servicemembers and civilians gathered in Humboldt Park Saturday to call for an end to sexual harassment and assault in the military.
The event was part of a nationwide protest. The Humboldt Park site where it was held was near the National Guard Armory at 1551 N. Kedzie Ave.
The goal was to protect military members who have suffered and fear retaliation for reporting.
Among those remembered was Army Pvt. Vanessa Guillén.
Guillén, a soldier at Fort Hood in Texas, was killed and dismembered – allegedly by a fellow soldier who had harassed her.
Specialist Aaron Robinson and a woman identified as his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, have been identified as suspects in the Guillén case. Aguilar told investigators that Robinson said he killed Guillén by hitting her in the head with a hammer, and that the pair later disposed of her body, according to the criminal complaint filed against Aguilar. Robinson ran away from Fort Hood and died by suicide as police were closing in on him, local authorities said.
Robinson is a Calumet City native. He entered the Army in October 2017 and was a combat engineer.