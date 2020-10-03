CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a 14-year-old girl wounded in Chicago Lawn.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.
The man and the girl were on the street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.
The girl was shot in the thigh and ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
The 35-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was identified as Joe Winters.
Area One detectives were investigating Saturday.