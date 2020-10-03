CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died overnight from a fire in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood, in an apartment building.
The Chicago Fire Department said they found the 64-year-old man’s body in the basement unit after the fire was put out around 1:30 a.m.
Four other people were able to get out in time and were not hurt. CFD said the fire appears to have been an accident.
Sadly a fire fatality occurred on the 1600 block of south Homan. The still companies along with the Public Education Div will be providing Smoke Detectors and Fire Safety literature on that block today at 10:00. Please check your Smoke Detectors today 4-1-8.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 3, 2020