Filed Under:CFD, Chicago, Chicago Fire Department, fatal fire, Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died overnight from a fire in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood, in an apartment building.

The Chicago Fire Department said they found the 64-year-old man’s body in the basement unit after the fire was put out around 1:30 a.m.

Four other people were able to get out in time and were not hurt. CFD said the fire appears to have been an accident.