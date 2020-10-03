CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating Saturday after a man was shot and wounded in broad daylight near Indian Boundary Park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood a day earlier.
At 8:55 a.m. Friday, a 48-year-old man was shot in the right foot while a bystander to an armed robbery in the 7000 block of North Rockwell Street, police said.
After the victim was shot, he was also robbed himself, police said.
The victim was treated and released from AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.
Four suspects fled in a vehicle after the attack.
Area Three detectives were investigating.