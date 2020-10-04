CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lake Bluff Police Department is trying to determine the cause of a loud explosion heard in the area early Sunday morning.
“We are still trying to pinpoint the location and we have verified with the train companies there were no incidents,” police said in a post on Facebook.
Police said it is possible the explosion came from a transformer in the area, but cannot pinpoint the cause. The explosion sound was heard around 1:35 a.m.
Lake Bluff police are asking anyone with Ring cameras or any other video to help with the investigation.
This is a developing story.