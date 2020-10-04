MADISON, Wis. (CBS) — Wisconsin reported another 1,865 new coronavirus cases on Sunday – fewer than recent days, but still more than Illinois despite far fewer tests.
The Badger State also reported five new COVID-19 deaths.
A total of 10,815 tests were reported back Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The seven-day positivity rate based on total tests per day in Wisconsin was 9.1 percent through Saturday. But based on tests per person, it was 17.1 percent.
Illinois reported 1,453 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday. A total of 51,656 tests were reported back.