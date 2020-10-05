CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and providing you with helpful updates to get you back to work.

On Monday, we looked at a new tool that can help jobseekers and find companies that prioritize diversity and inclusion.

Christian Sutherland-Wong is chief executive officer of Glassdoor. As CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported, the job search engine recently rolled out new diversity and inclusion features.

“We give people the inside scoop,” Sutherland-Wong said.

After the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, the company saw more users discussing certain topics on their platform.

“Sixty-three percent more talk in reviews around terms of diversity, inclusion, and racial justice,” Sutherland-Wong said.

A Glassdoor survey also found out three out of four jobseekers consider diversity a key criteria when deciding where to work.

So what are the new features?

“We are both harnessing the voice of employees at companies as well as asking employers,” Sutherland-Wong said.

Users can now rate companies on diversity and inclusion. We looked at one example, Facebook – so far, about 80 people have reviewed the company and have given it a 4.6 out of 5

“We also have a range of features that allow the employers to come on Glassdoor and talk about their commitments to diversity and their goals,” Sutherland-Wong said.

Another feature is demographic data, where users can share personal information such as gender, ethnicity, and disability status.

“It is purely optional and it is entirely anonymous,” Sutherland-Wong said.

Over the next few months, Glassdoor will collect that data to get even more specific insight.

“We will be able to see if there are race- or ethnicity-base pay gaps,” Sutherland-Wong said.

The goa is driving a more equitable workplace.

“What we expect is that now, we’re shining light specifically on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, so we’re going to see employers start to raise their game,” Sutherland-Wong said.

