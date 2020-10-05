CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite the pandemic, the Chicago tradition of a holiday meal at the Walnut Room at Macy’s will continue, but with some changes.
For the first time, you’ll have to book reservations and provide a deposit. You can do that starting October 9, on OpenTable.com.
The tables will be socially distanced and diners will have to wear a face covering when they are not eating or drinking. The Walnut Room reopens on November 7, with a spectacular view of the great tree.
It’s a tradition dating back 113 years when the store was owned by Marshall Field’s.