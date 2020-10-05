CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood, an area of the city that has seen an uptick in gang and gun violence in recent weeks.

The shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Bernard Street, near Lawrence Avenue, police said.

Police said a gunman got out of a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and started shooting. Shell casings were left all over the ground.

The 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers took a person of interest into custody after the SUV crashed nearby.

Over the past several weeks, the Albany Park-Ravenswood Manor area has seen a spike in gang violence that has gotten the attention of state lawmakers.

Less than two weeks ago, we also told you about Hector Alvarez Jr., who was shot multiple times inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Agatite Avenue and was hospitalized.

It is believed he was mistakenly targeted by gang members.

Those crime conflicts have more than doubled reported shootings in Ravenswood Manor and Albany Park.

“There are shootings, it seems, sometimes every night in this area,” Illinois state Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) told CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross last week. “We have heard from the Mayor’s office. We’ve heard from the commander in the area.”

Williams is one of a handful of lawmakers who sent a letter to the Mayor’s office asking for additional safeguards to combat the explosion in gang violence. They include, Williams said, “increased police presence,” and “the instillation of cameras in high crime areas.”