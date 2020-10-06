GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A father and his teenage son were found dead in their home, in a grim discovery that left a Gary, Indiana neighborhood stunned.

On Tuesday night, friends, family, and investigators were trying to answer the question of why.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s office ruled the deaths of both father and son a homicide. Kelton Aaron, 39, had lived on the 4400 block of Johnson Street in the Glen Park section of Gary for a while, but his son – Amari, 15 – had recently moved in.

“I seen the yellow tape, man,” one woman said. “My heart just felt like something bad happened.”

It was a call that left her speechless. Kelton Aaron was her best friend.

“Something in my stomach just dropped,” the woman said.

The woman did not want her name used and we are not showing her face – because as far as she knows, the person who shot and killed Kelton and Amari Aaron is still out there.

“I don’t know who it is,” she said. “It could be somebody amongst us. I don’t know.”

We also met family members at the scene Tuesday afternoon who were too shaken to speak on camera. Kelton Aaron was a loving father of seven, they told Hickey.

“They miss their daddy,” the woman said. “They know what kind of daddy they had. They had a good daddy.”

Gary police said both Kelton and Amari Aaron were found shot Monday afternoon, after a call for a welfare check from a neighbor.

Dispatch recordings indicated that the father and son had been there dead for a long time and the door was open. There was no sign of a break-in.

“Why?” the woman said. “Who would want to do this?”

We went to Gary Police on Tuesday for an update on this case, but Hickey was told there was no one available to speak with her.

Later, a Gary police representative said the investigation remains ongoing and there is no further info to be released at this time.

Kelton and Amari Aaron’s family said they are anxiously waiting for an update, after being told on Monday that police didn’t have any information to release about a suspect.

“People don’t talk and don’t say nothing. People need to say something,” Kelton Aaron’s friend said. “This was a baby. He didn’t live life. He didn’t start to live life.”

Amari had just turned 15. Hickey is told he was a freshman at a local high school.

He and his father work together at a lawn care business. Their family said they will be greatly missed.

Questions have arisen about surveillance video that could be used in the investigation. One issue is that at this point, we don’t know how long they had been there before they were discovered.

Neighbors said police were out here asking for any private surveillance video Monday, but again, there was no update from Gary Police today.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Gary Police Metro Homicide Unit at(219) 755-3855 or their Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.