CHICAGO (CBS)– A child and a 21-year-old man died in a house fire in Gary, Indiana early Tuesday morning.
According to the Gary Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Maryland around 4:30 a.m.
Gary, Indiana fire department say a 6-yr-old girl and 21-yr-old man are dead after a house fire early this morning. Grandmother got out on her own but is now in the hospital. Cause of fire still unknown. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/JffRE9dsJ4
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) October 6, 2020
Officials said firefighters attempted to rescue a girl, approximately 6 years old, and a 21-year-old man from the heavy smoke and flames. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials said a grandmother, who is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, escaped the burning building and she and told firefighters, when they arrived, that there were two others still in the house.
Another family living on the second floor got out of the house safely.
A witness told CBS 2 the grandmother was yelling for help, saying her son and granddaughter were inside the home. He told CBS 2 the fire started on the front porch.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story.