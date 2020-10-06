CHICAGO (CBS) — A 48-year-old man was found dead in a burning home Tuesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 2800 block of East 93rd Street around 7:40 a.m.
Police said a 48-year-old man was found inside a room where the fire started. According to the Fire Department, he was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Working fire on 2800 Block of East 93rd Street; one DOA transport to Trinity Hospital; Male in his 40's. Call came in at 7:38am; under investigation; no further Information. (4-1-10) pic.twitter.com/ind5UnOuX5
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 6, 2020
The fire was contained to the room where the man was found, according to police. The Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police said Area Two detectives are conducting a death investigation, and are awaiting autopsy results.
Further information was not immediately available.