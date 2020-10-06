CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was injured during a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday night.
According to Illinois State Police, shell casings were recovered from the scene near 55th Street.
Police said three to four people were in the vehicle that was struck near Garfield around 9:30 p.m. One woman was shot and sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Police said she self transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.
All lanes were reopened around 2 a.m.
No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.