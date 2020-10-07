CHICAGO (CBS) — Family and friends gathered at the Smits Funeral Home in Dyer, Indiana to say goodbye to firefighter Dylan Cunningham.
The funeral home streamed the service so more people can attend online because of COVID-19 restrictions. The South Holland Fire Department chaplain is officiating.
Cunningham became a fulltime firefighter in 2018, but has been with the department since 2011.
He died last week during an diving training accident. The 29-year-old was expecting a child with his fiancé.