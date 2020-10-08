DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Goaltender Corey Crawford won’t suit up for the Blackhawks next season.

According to the team’s general manager Stan Bowman, Crawford will no longer be with the team. He said they had what he called an “good, emotional conversation” Thursday morning.

He said “the two-time Stanley Cup Champion is up there with Blackhawks legends.” Bowman added “we have some young goaltenders we believe in.”

 