Corey Crawford Will Not Return To The BlackhawksThe 35-year-old Crawford had been in net for the Blackhawks most of the last decade, and helped them raise two of their three Stanley Cups. He's their all-time leader in playoff wins and third in overall victories.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start, Sit: Deshaun Watson Due For 'Monster Game'CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg explains why he believes Texans QB Deshaun Watson is in for a big fantasy week despite the firing of head coach Bill O'Brien.

Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears beat Tom Brady for the first time ever? Which Nick Foles will show up? Will the Bears special teams be anything close to special?

NFL Week 5 AFC North Picks: 'The AFC North Has Been The Best Division In Football,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniIn Week 5 in the AFC North, the Steelers, Ravens and Browns all chase their fourth win in the NFL's most competitive division.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Justin Herbert Quickly Emerging As Solid QB OptionThe Chargers rookie posted his third straight strong start Sunday, making him rise up the waiver wire ranks.

Theo Epstein Expects To Remain With Cubs For 2021, But It Could Be His Last SeasonEpstein's deal expires after next season, and he's always been clear that 10 years the magic number before a change in executive leadership is necessary for any organization.