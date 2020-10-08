CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago resident is the first person in Illinois to die this year from West Nile Virus.
The state’s public health department said the unnamed person got sick in mid September.
West Nile is transmitted by mosquito bites. Common symptoms include fever, nausea headache and muscle aches, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, but four out of five people will experience no symptoms. Rare cases can result in severe illness or death.
“Although we are already into fall, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”
So far 24 people in Illinois have gotten sick from the virus in 2020. Last year IDPH reported 28 human cases, including one death.
In 2019, 46 counties a positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, or human case.