CHICAGO (CBS) — The faith community of Chicago’s Saint Sabina” wants everyone to cast their ballots.
The church is hosting a Rock the Vote event Thursday morning. Father Michael Pfleger led the group, talking about the importance of voting.
“Voting is our voice,” Pfleger told the crowd.
More than 100 people gathered in the church parking lot to get their supplies and assignments. They’re canvassing the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, talking to people and putting reminders on doors.
They’re stressing the importance of voting on November 3, if not before. At noon the church will host its regular Thursday food giveaway with 500 boxes ready to go.