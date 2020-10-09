CHICAGO (CBS) — Republican Illinois Congressman Mike Bost announced Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is now isolating at home.
Bost, who represents a southwestern Illinois district that stretches from St. Louis to the Kentucky state line, announced his COVID-19 diagnosis in a Twitter post Friday morning.
“I learned last night that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of fever, I experienced a mild cough and rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately,” Bost wrote.
Bost, 59, said he and his staff have sought guidance from the congressional attending physician, and any staffers who recently had close contact with him are getting tested and will self-quarantine while they wait for results.
“We are also beginning the process of reaching out to any constituents I’ve met with in recent days,” Bost wrote.
The congressman has postponed his public schedule, but said he will continue holding virtual meetings while quarantining at home.
“We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety. I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery,” he wrote.
Bost has been congressman for Illinois’ 12th District since 2015, and is running against Democrat Ray Lenzi in the November election.