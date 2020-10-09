CHICAGO (CBS) — Student athletes made a house call to the state’s top doctor Friday night, demanding high school teams be allowed to play fall sports despite the state’s COVID-19 regulations.
Protesters gathered in west suburban La Grange right outside the home of Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Students hope Ezike will take their message straight to the governor.
Students and their parents across the Chicago area have been protesting for weeks, even suing to get back on the playing field.
Gov. JB Pritzker has held firm, recently saying there are no plans to reverse the state’s decision to push sports like football and soccer to the spring.