CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman inside a vehicle was shot in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, police say.
The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m.
Police said the 19-year-old woman was inside a white Dodge Caliber headed north on Lake Shore Drive at Jackson Drive on the edge of Grant Park.
The car was stopped at Jackson, where there is a traffic light, when another vehicle pulled up alongside it. There was some kind of exchange of words between the occupants of the cars, and then someone in the rear of the second vehicle fired shots into the Dodge Caliber, police said.
The victims then fled north on Lake Shore Drive – eventually exiting and stopping in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue near the mouth of Navy Pier. It was there that police and paramedics were called to the scene.
Police found that the woman had been shot in the head. An officer immediately took out his first aid kit to treat the wound and stem the bleeding, police said.
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Some traffic on Lake Shore Drive was being temporarily diverted onto Columbus Drive at 2 p.m. for the police investigation.
This is a developing story.