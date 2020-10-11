CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 2,727 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including an additional nine confirmed deaths.
Those deaths are as follows:
- Cook County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 319,150, including 8,984 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 4.2%. In the last 24 64,047 tests have been reported for a total of 6,307,682.
As of Saturday night 1,776 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, according to IDPH. Of those, 388 were in intensive care, and 159 were on ventilators.