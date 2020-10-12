CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front moved into the Chicago area Monday afternoon.
As rain moved out, gusty winds and falling temps settled in.
One-inch hail was reported by the National Weather Service in Portage and Burns Harbor, Indiana, while winds gusted up to 63 mph in Benton Heights, Michigan.
In the city of Chicago, winds gusted up to 44 mph, and continued to blow at 25 to 35 mph from the west-northwest as of 5 p.m.
After a high of 67 degrees, the area fell through the 50s.
Look for clearing skies overnight with lows in the 40s.
Temps rebound on Tuesday, though, as we develop a mild wind flow from the southwest and south. The next two days will be in the 70s.
It’s Thursday morning when a much stronger front drives temperatures well below average, starting Thursday afternoon through the weekend.