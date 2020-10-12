CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter was injured in a fire in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Monday morning.
Update- 2-11 Alarm at 820 N Lawndale has been struck out. 4 displacements red cross and human services enroute.
1 Firefighter transported from the 2-11 Alarm for minor injury. No other injuries.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 12, 2020
The fire broke out at a building located at 820 North Lawndale Avenue around 1 a.m.
The firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Four people were displaced from their homes.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.