By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Fire, Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter was injured in a fire in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a building located at 820 North Lawndale Avenue around 1 a.m.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Four people were displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

 