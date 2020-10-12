CHICAGO (CBS) — Police said a man fired at officers Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The officers did not return fire, but they did arrest the man.
Around 9:55 p.m., officers were trying to pull over a driver in the 11900 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said. When officers approached, the driver went into reverse and hit a pole, police said.
The officers ran to the vehicle, at which time the driver reached for a gun and fired at them, police said.
The officers did not return fire, but a struggle ensued and the man was taken into custody, police said.
The suspect was taken to Roseland Community Hospital with a laceration to the right eye, while three officers were taken to local hospitals as a precaution, police said.
A passenger in the car was taken in for questioning, police said.
Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.