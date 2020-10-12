CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and wounded Monday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Around 7 p.m., the 58-year-old man and the 30-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 2900 block of West Walton Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots, police said.
The vehicle then fled north on Richmond Street, police said.
The man was shot in the torso and the buttocks and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
The woman suffered a graze wound to the torso and declined medical attention at the scene.
Area Three detectives were investigating Monday night.