CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a 13-year-old girl were both left in critical condition in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police said.
The victims were standing on a porch when a red vehicle pulled by and someone inside shot them, police said.
The 13-year-old girl was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.
The 23-year-old man was shot in the right armpit and the chin and was taken to the same hospital, also in critical condition.
No one was in custody early Tuesday evening. Area Four detectives were investigating.