By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police, police raids, unwarranted

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS Chicago’s ongoing investigative series into botched raids by the Chicago Police Department has been honored with two prestigious national Edward R. Murrow awards.

Our original program “[un]warranted” earned the national Murrow for News Documentary.

Also, the [un]warranted website earned the national Murrow for Excellence in Innovation.

When a confidential informant gives officers information, such as tips on crimes, police are required to verify it’s correct before acting. In the case of a search warrant, it must be signed by a police supervisor, an assistant state’s attorney and a judge.

The series, led by CBS 2 Investiagor Dave Savini and producers Michele Youngerman, Samah Assad and Rebecca McCann, found Chicago Police officers often fail to verify the address before executing search warrants, leading to the wrong homes – and innocent families – being the targets.