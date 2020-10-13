DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police Department, CPD, Police Recruits, Superintendent David Brown

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the Chicago Police Academy is accepting a new class of recruits.

CPD Superintendent David Brown welcomed them this morning and thanked them for beginning their service at a challenging and difficult time.

“It’s extraordinary that you want to be a cop today, that you’re starting, that our academy was closed in March. But you are the first class since the George Floyd murder,” Brown said. 

He added that diversity is a hallmark of the 40 new recruits. More than half identify as Latinx, a quarter of them are African American and nearly one out of every three recruits are women.  