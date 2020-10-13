CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the Chicago Police Academy is accepting a new class of recruits.
CPD Superintendent David Brown welcomed them this morning and thanked them for beginning their service at a challenging and difficult time.
“It’s extraordinary that you want to be a cop today, that you’re starting, that our academy was closed in March. But you are the first class since the George Floyd murder,” Brown said.
He added that diversity is a hallmark of the 40 new recruits. More than half identify as Latinx, a quarter of them are African American and nearly one out of every three recruits are women.
It starts at the top.@ChiefDavidBrown addresses members of the #ChicagoPolice command staff during a training session on fair & impartial policing, concepts that are central to our mission of implementing meaningful reform throughout the Department. pic.twitter.com/XMGmXnk0nj
— Chicago Police Reform (@CPDReform) October 13, 2020