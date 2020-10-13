Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Travis Fulgham Emerging As Carson Wentz Favorite TargetThe Eagles offense has been beset by injuries, giving Fulgham the opportunity to establish a rapport with Wentz.

White Sox Manager Rick Renteria, Pitching Coach Don Cooper Won't Return In 2021General Manager Rick Hahn announced Monday morning the White Sox and Renteria have agreed to part ways.

Chicago Fire FC Hand D.C. United Fifth Straight LossC.J. Sapong scored in his first start in nearly three months, Boris Sekulic had his first MLS goal and the Chicago Fire beat D.C. United on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Lakers Celebrate NBA Finals Win With Victory Over Miami HeatThe Los Angeles Lakers entered the third quarter of Game 6 in Sunday’s 2020 NBA Finals with a strong lead and did not disappoint fans, beating the Miami Heat.

Blackhawks Trade Brrandon Saad To Avalanche In Four-Player SwapColorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season.

Despite 4-1 Start, Matt Nagy Clearly Not Happy With Struggling Bears' Offense“The details right now in this offense are not there,” Nagy said Friday. “So that’s our job as coaches to make sure that we get these freakin' details right. It’s as simple as that.”