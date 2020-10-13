CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically wounded Tuesday evening in a shooting in South Shore.
The 25-year-old man was in a vehicle headed south in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive at 6:13 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up behind him and someone inside took out a gun and fired shots, police said.
The man was shot in the torso, and his car slammed into a light pole, police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Area One detectives were investigating.