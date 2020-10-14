CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-57 that left one person dead Tuesday night.
The crash took place in the southbound lanes at Cicero around 11:20 p.m.
Police said a car was stalled, with four people inside, in the right lane when another driver crashed into the stalled car. One person inside the stalled car died during the crash and another person is in serious condition.
Police said the driver who was stalled on the roadway was drunk driving.
All lanes reopened around 5:10 a.m.