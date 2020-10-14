CHICAGO (CBS) — Should the Chicago Bears sign running back Le’Veon Bell, who was released Tuesday by the New York Jets?

ESPN is reporting that the Bears are looking at it seriously. The Jets tried to trade him, but couldn’t find any takers and let him go Tuesday after some mediocre performances.

Former Jets’ RB Le’Veon Bell intends to sign with the Chicago Bears barring any last-minute snags, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Y3mLu0LYQ6 — Ian Rapoport (@IanRappapoort) October 14, 2020

Granted, Bell hasn’t done much offensively in the past few years, but the Bears’ running game in the past three weeks has been pretty awful. This comes depite the team holding a 4-1 record, although some of those wins have come against marginal teams, like Detroit, the New York Giants and Atlanta.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

David Montgomery has been averaging less than three yards a carry in the past three weeks, and Tarik Cohen is out with a ACL injury. Bell, according to ESPN, could be signed for the league minimum salary. The Jets would be on the hook for the remainder of his contract’s compensation.

Bell would immediately step in and take Cohen’s role in the offense. Anything to help quarterback Nick Foles, who has been erratic after he replaced Mitchell Trubisky.

According to CBS Sports, Cohen saw 104 targets in the passing game in 2019. Bell has proven to be a more than capable pass-catching back, totaling 381 receptions over the course of his career.

The Bears are also ranked 25th in the NFL in total rushing yards and dead last in the league in rushing scores.