(CBS) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested “out of an abundance of caution” after his state health director, Dr. Kristina Box, learned that she had the disease on Wednesday.
Other members of his staff also tested negative, his office said in a statement.
Dr. Box said she was not showing symptoms, but two members of her family, her daughter and two-year-old grandson, had mild symptoms. Contact tracers believe Bos’s grandson was likely exposed at daycare and began showing cold-like symptoms over the weekend.
Statement from the governor’s office:
The Governor was tested out of an abundance of caution after learning that State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after spending time with her grandson and daughter, who also tested positive. Dr. Box will quarantine for 14 days.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, several members of the Governor’s Office, and several members of the state department of health were also tested out of an abundance of caution.
The Governor, Dr. Weaver, and staff members received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and all had negative results on both.
According to Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver, the Governor and staff members did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of close contact as they were socially distanced and wore masks during their interactions with Dr. Box.