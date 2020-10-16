DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dolton, Dolton shooting, Menards

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were shot and killed late Thursday outside a Menards in south suburban Dolton.

Our cameras spotted evidence markers and empty shell casings outside the Menards at 14975 Lincoln Ave. in Dolton. They were scattered around a Hummer and other vehicles in the parking lot.

Dolton police would only say they are actively investigating a homicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said two people were killed, but did not immediately have additional details.

 