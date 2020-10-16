DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were shot and killed late Thursday outside a Menards in south suburban Dolton.
Our cameras spotted evidence markers and empty shell casings outside the Menards at 14975 Lincoln Ave. in Dolton. They were scattered around a Hummer and other vehicles in the parking lot.
MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO
- Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
- 2 Shot, Killed Outside Menards In Dolton
- Man Seen Sexually Abusing 7-Year-Old Girl On South Side During Remote Learning, Police Say
Dolton police would only say they are actively investigating a homicide.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said two people were killed, but did not immediately have additional details.