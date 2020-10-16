CHICAGO (CBS)– A Freeze Warning is in place for all locations in the Chicago area, except central Cook County – which includes the city itself and some parts just to the west.
The warning will be in effect through 9 a.m. Morning temperatures are nearly 20 degrees colder Friday morning than Thursday’s temperatures.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon.
Clouds will return on Saturday with high winds. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Scattered showers are possible Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 40s.
