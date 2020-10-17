#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: With Dalvin Cook Likely Out, Alexander Mattison A Must StartThe Vikings backup running back is likely to see more touches this week with Dalvin Cook dealing with an adductor strain.

Browns-Steelers Preview: Early Season Showdown In The Tough AFC NorthBoth the Browns and the Steelers come into this AFC North rivalry matchup with four wins and plenty of momentum.

NFL Week 6 AFC East Picks: 'Jets Worst Team In The League By A Lot Of Metrics' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWhile there are several teams off to an 0-5 start, the Jets may be the worst of them.

Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: Three Things To WatchThe Bears aren't getting a lot of love at 4-1. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears look for another resume building win Sunday at the 3-2 Carolina Panthers.

'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball TeamA new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.