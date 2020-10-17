CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service now includes Chicago and some areas to the south in a Fire Weather Warning Area. The entire Chicago area is also under a wind Advisory with gusts expected to reach as high as 50 mph. A Fire Weather Warning, or Red Flag Warning, is not too common in northern Illinois.
The Wind Advisory is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fire Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Fire Watch is in effect for some areas and runs late morning to early evening.
Why the fire danger? There is a lot of dry fuel available, dry conditions, low humidity levels and strong winds — a bad combination.
Saturday’s high temperature will reach the mid 60s.
Sunday brings showers and a high that will struggle to even see 50.
Forecast
Saturday: Cloudy and windy. High of 63. Wind advisory and significant fire danger
Saturday night: Clouds. Low 43
Sunday: Showers and colder. High of 47