By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service now includes Chicago and some areas to the south in a Fire Weather Warning Area. The entire Chicago area is also under a wind Advisory with gusts expected to reach as high as 50 mph. A Fire Weather Warning, or Red Flag Warning, is not too common in northern Illinois.

The Wind Advisory is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fire Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Fire Watch is in effect for some areas and runs late morning to early evening.

Why the fire danger? There is a lot of dry fuel available, dry conditions, low humidity levels and strong winds — a bad combination.

Saturday’s high temperature will reach the mid 60s.

Sunday brings showers and a high that will struggle to even see 50.
Forecast
Saturday: Cloudy and windy. High of 63. Wind advisory and significant fire danger
Saturday night: Clouds. Low 43
Sunday: Showers and colder. High of 47